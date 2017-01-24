Jan 24 AK Steel :

* AK steel reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* AK steel reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 loss per share $0.22

* Q4 sales $1.42 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.41 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ak Steel Holding Corp - in connection with bankruptcy of magnetation LLC, company's Q4 2016 results included a charge of $69.5 million

* AK Steel -included in results for Q4 of 2016 are unrealized gains of $33.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, from iron ore derivatives that settle in 2017 and 2018

* AK Steel Holding Corp qtrly shipments of 1,412,200 tons compared to shipments of 1,655,800 tons for year-ago Q4

* AK Steel - also included in Q4 results were net pension and opeb corridor charges and pension settlement charges of $68.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share

* AK Steel - Q4 decline in shipments largely driven by decision to reduce commodity steel sales to distributor, converters market, which declined 23% from q4 of 2015

* AK Steel Holding Corp says shipments to automotive industry were slightly lower in q4 of 2016 compared to a year ago

* AK Steel -average selling price for Q4 of 2016 increased 7% from Q4 of 2015 to $998 per ton as a result of better sales mix and higher carbon steel spot market pricing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: