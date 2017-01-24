BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund acquires two large format retail centres
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million
Jan 24 DNB Financial Corp :
* DNB Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.55
* On a core basis, company reported net income available to common stockholders of $2.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast