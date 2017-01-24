BRIEF-Transeastern Power says produced 19,570 MWh of energy in Q1 2017 vs 5,187 MWh
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
Jan 24 Air Liquide SA :
* Air liquide: home healthcare acquisition in Colombia
* Is expanding its home healthcare business in South America with acquisition of Oxymaster, a national sector player in Colombia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash