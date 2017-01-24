BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund acquires two large format retail centres
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million
Jan 24 Howard Bancorp Inc
* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* SAYS HAS COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF APPROXIMATELY $30 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast