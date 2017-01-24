BRIEF-Stride property posts yearly profit after income tax NZ$56.9 mln
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
Jan 24 First Community Bancshares Inc :
* First Community Bancshares Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and quarterly dividend
* Q4 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 earnings per share $0.38
* First Community Bancshares Inc - qtrly net interest income $21 million versus $21.1 million in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand