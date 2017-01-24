Jan 24 Stryker Corp

* Stryker reports 2016 results and 2017 outlook

* Sees q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.40 to $1.45

* Stryker Corp - qtrly net sales grew 16.2% to $3.2 billion

* Stryker Corp says expect 2017 organic sales growth to be in range of 5.5% to 6.5%

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.78

* Q4 earnings per share $1.34

* Stryker - if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, expect net sales in q1 and full year to be negatively impacted by approximately 1.0%

* Qtrly orthopaedics net sales of $1.2 billion increased 5.3%

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.76, revenue view $3.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stryker - if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, expect adjusted net eps to be negatively impacted by approximately $0.03 to $0.04 in q1

* Stryker - if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, expect adjusted net eps to be negatively impacted by about $0.10 to $0.12 in fy

