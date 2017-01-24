BRIEF-Transeastern Power says produced 19,570 MWh of energy in Q1 2017 vs 5,187 MWh
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
Jan 24 PVH Corp
* PVH Corp. to acquire tommy hilfiger men's tailored clothing business for north america from marcraft
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* PVH Corp - intends to consolidate north america men's tailored businesses for all its brands under one partner, peerless clothing international inc, beginning jan 2018
* PVH will acquire certain assets related to licensed business and license agreement would be terminated effective december 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash