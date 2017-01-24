Jan 24 Canadian National Railway Co

* CN reports record q4-2016 net income of c$1,018 million, with diluted earnings per share (eps) up 12 per cent to c$1.32 and up four per cent to c$1.23 on an adjusted basis (1)

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$1.23

* Q4 earnings per share C$1.32

* Q4 revenue rose 2 percent to C$3.217 billion

* Canadian national railway co - qtrly operating ratio improved by 0.6 points to 56.6 per cent

* Canadian National Railway Co says expects to deliver eps growth in mid-single-digit range in 2017 over adjusted diluted eps of c$4.59 in 2016

* Canadian National Railway Co - today approved a 10 per cent increase to cn's 2017 quarterly cash dividend.

* Canadian National Railway Co - 2017 capital investment program of approximately C$2.5 billion

* Canadian national railway co - carloadings for quarter increased three per cent to 1,369 thousand.

* Canadian National Railway Co - "overall, economy remains challenging, but we remain optimistic and expect to see moderate volume growth in 2017"

