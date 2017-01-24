BRIEF-Transeastern Power says produced 19,570 MWh of energy in Q1 2017 vs 5,187 MWh
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
* CA Technologies reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 revenue $1.007 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.01 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company has updated its fiscal 2017 outlook
* CA Inc sees FY 2017 total revenue to be flat as reported and to increase in a range of flat to plus 1 percent in constant currency
* CA Inc sees gaap FY 2017 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.80 to $1.85
* CA Inc sees fy 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $2.42 to $2.47
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.51, revenue view $4.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash