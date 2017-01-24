BRIEF-Transeastern Power says produced 19,570 MWh of energy in Q1 2017 vs 5,187 MWh
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
Jan 24 YRC Worldwide Inc
* YRC worldwide announces the launch of term loan amendment
* YRC worldwide -amendment to its term loan credit agreement including an adjustment to leverage ratio covenant from q1 of 2017 through q4 of 2018
* YRC worldwide -for three months ended Dec 31, 2016, anticipates reporting consolidated operating revenue of approximately $1.143 billion to $1.153 billion
* YRC worldwide -for year ended December 31, 2016, company anticipates reporting consolidated operating revenue of approximately $4.692 billion to $4.702 billion
* Q4 revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash