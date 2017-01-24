BRIEF-Stride property posts yearly profit after income tax NZ$56.9 mln
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
Jan 24 Capital One Financial Corp
* Capital One reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $791 million, or $1.45 per share
* Q4 earnings per share $1.45
* Q4 revenue $6.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.67 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly provision for credit losses increased 10 percent to $1.8 billion
* Capital One financial says common equity tier 1 capital ratio under Basel iii standardized approach of 10.1 percent at December 31, 2016
* Qtrly net interest margin of 6.85 percent, up 6 basis points
* Capital One financial corp - q4 net interest income $5,447 million versus $4,961 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand