Jan 24 Capital One Financial Corp

* Capital One reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $791 million, or $1.45 per share

* Q4 earnings per share $1.45

* Q4 revenue $6.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.67 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly provision for credit losses increased 10 percent to $1.8 billion

* Capital One financial says common equity tier 1 capital ratio under Basel iii standardized approach of 10.1 percent at December 31, 2016

* Qtrly net interest margin of 6.85 percent, up 6 basis points

* Capital One financial corp - q4 net interest income $5,447 million versus $4,961 million