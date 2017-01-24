Jan 24 Alcoa Corp
* Alcoa corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.68
* Q4 revenue $2.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.46 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Alcoa Corp - Alcoa is projecting 2017 global aluminum
demand growth of 4 percent over 2016.
* Alcoa Corp - Q4 alumina production 3,295 kmt versus 3,856
kmt last year
* Alcoa Corp - for 2017, projects relatively balanced global
bauxite and alumina markets, a modest global aluminum surplus of
400 thousand to 800 thousand metric tons
* Alcoa Corp qtrly results include $151 million of special
items
* Alcoa Corp - "will reduce complexity and costs across
alcoa, remain disciplined with cash, and focus on smart
investments with strong returns" in 2017
* Alcoa - special items in quarter related to closure of
suralco's refinery, mines in suriname
* Alcoa - special items in quarter also related to
impairment of alcoa of australia interests in western australia
gas field
* quarter-End inventories were $1,160 million versus $1,172
million last year
