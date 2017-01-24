Jan 24 Vedanta Resources Plc

* Vedanta Resources Plc announces pricing of bond offering

* Vedanta Resources Plc - pricing of offering of bonds in aggregate principal amount of us$ 1.0 billion of 6.375% bonds due 2022

* Has proactively refinanced part of its 2018 and 2019 maturities and extended average debt maturity