BRIEF-Stride property posts yearly profit after income tax NZ$56.9 mln
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
Jan 24 Sterling Bancorp :
* Sterling Bancorp announces record results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sterling Bancorp qtrly net interest income was $107.2 million, an increase of $11.8 million compared to q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand