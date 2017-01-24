Jan 24 Sterling Bancorp :

* Sterling Bancorp announces record results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sterling Bancorp qtrly net interest income was $107.2 million, an increase of $11.8 million compared to q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: