BRIEF-Stride property posts yearly profit after income tax NZ$56.9 mln
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
Jan 24 WesBanco Inc :
* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income
* Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WesBanco inc says net interest margin increased by 10 basis points to 3.42% in Q4 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2016
* Net income for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $24.2 million compared to $23.0 million for Q4 of 2015
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand