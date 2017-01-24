BRIEF-Stride property posts yearly profit after income tax NZ$56.9 mln
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
Jan 24 LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc :
* LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Q4 core earnings per share $0.55
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.54
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income for quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $74.1 million, a $604,000 increase from Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand