BRIEF-Stride property posts yearly profit after income tax NZ$56.9 mln
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
Jan 24 Navient Corp :
* Navient posts fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Navient Corp - qtrly core earnings per share $0.43
* Navient Corp - for the fourth-quarter 2016, GAAP net income was $0.48 diluted earnings per share
* Navient- In Q4, identified error which had understated previously reported FFELP loan net charge-offs, provision for loan losses for 2015, earlier yrs
* Navient- Impact of the error in previous reports was not material
* Navient Corp - qtrly total interest income was $1.03 billion, down 3 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Navient- Revised prior periods to correct the error related to previously reported FFELP loan net charge-offs and provision for loan losses
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand