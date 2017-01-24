Jan 24 Discover Financial Services -

* Discover Financial Services reports fourth quarter net income of $563 million or $1.40 per diluted share

* Q4 earnings per share $1.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Discover Financial Services says Q4 credit card loans grew $3.6 billion, or 6%, to $61.5 billion and discover card sales volume increased 3% from prior year

* Discover Financial Services says Q4 total net charge-off rate excluding pci loans increased 28 basis points from prior year to 2.39%

* Discover Financial Services quarterly payment services transaction dollar volume was $46.1 billion, flat to prior year

* Discover Financial Services says Q4 total delinquency rate over 30 days past due excluding pci loans increased 30 basis points from prior year to 1.97%

* Quarterly net interest income $1,892 million versus $1,732 million last year

* In quarter, diners club international volume increased 8% from prior year driven by continued growth in asia

* Quarterly provision for loan losses $578 million versus $484 million last year

* Quarterly provision for loan losses $578 million versus $484 million last year

* Quarterly total delinquency rate over 30 days past due excluding pci loans increased 30 basis points from prior year to 1.97%