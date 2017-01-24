BRIEF-Stride property posts yearly profit after income tax NZ$56.9 mln
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
Jan 24 United Community Financial Corp -
* UCFC announces strong performance results and declares dividend
* Q4 earnings per share $0.107
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.121 excluding items
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $16.6 million in q4 of 2016, up 13.9%
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand