BRIEF-Stride property posts yearly profit after income tax NZ$56.9 mln
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
Jan 24 Hope Bancorp Inc :
* Hope Bancorp reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 core earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Qtrly net interest income before provision for loan losses $117.2 million versus $71.77 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand