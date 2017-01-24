BRIEF-Stride property posts yearly profit after income tax NZ$56.9 mln
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
Jan 24 Investors Bancorp:
* Investors Bancorp and the Bank Of Princeton agree to terminate merger agreement
* Investors Bancorp and The Bank Of Princeton agree to terminate merger agreement
* Investors Bancorp-parties concluded regulatory approval of application by investors bank to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp to not be obtained before march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand