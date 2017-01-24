BRIEF-Henry Morgan to issue 1 free bonus option for every 5 shares
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand
Jan 24 United Financial Bancorp Inc -
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
* Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income increased by $143,000, or 0.3%, to $43.2 million during q4 of 2016 from $43.0 million during linked quarter
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising