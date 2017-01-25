BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Jan 24 National Commerce Corp -
* National Commerce Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest margin of 3.99% for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.