BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Jan 24 First Midwest Bancorp Inc -
* Announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.32 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income decreased by 3.2% from q3 of 2016 and increased by 12.8% compared to Q4 of 2015
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.