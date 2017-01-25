Jan 25 Education Realty Trust Inc :

* EDR provides update on investments, funding and initial 2017 financial guidance

* Education Realty Trust Inc - midpoint of core ffo per share/unit guidance for 2017 represents an 11% increase over midpoint of current 2016 guidance

* Education Realty Trust Inc sees net income attributable to EDR $50.9 million to $58.4 million in FY 2017

* Education Realty Trust Inc says 2017 estimated revenue growth of 2.5% - 3.5%

* Education Realty Trust Inc says 2017 operating expenses are expected to grow between 3% and 4%

* Education Realty Trust Inc sees FY 2017 core FFO per share/unit $1.90 to $2.00

* Education Realty Trust Inc says estimated use of funds in 2017 related to acquisitions and developments is approximately $768 million

* Education Realty Trust - anticipated sources of funding include $34 million in existing cash, $334 million of debt on revolver, $400 million from equity or asset dispositions

* Education Realty Trust Inc - 2017 guidance assumptions includes estimated full-year revenue growth of 2.5% - 3.5%

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Education Realty Trust Inc - estimated use of funds in 2017 related to acquisitions and developments is approximately $768 million