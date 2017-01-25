PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Immupharma Plc :
* Immupharma Plc: update on lupuzor pivotal phase iii study full analysis of patient recruitment
* Top line results estimated to be reported in Q1 2018 for phase iii clinical trial of lupuzor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.