Jan 25 Textron Inc
* Textron reports fourth quarter 2016 results; enters agreement to acquire Arctic Cat Inc.; announces 2017 financial outlook
* Q4 earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $14.3 billion
* Q4 revenue $3.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.05 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.80 from continuing operations excluding items
* Textron Inc - 2017 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations will be in range of $2.40 to $2.65, or $2.50 to $2.70 on an adjusted basis
* Textron aviation backlog at end of Q4 was $1.0 billion, down $73 million from end of Q3
* Bell backlog at end of Q4 was $5.4 billion, up $416 million from end of Q3
* Textron Inc - Announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Arctic Cat Inc.
* Textron Inc says has agreed to make a cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Arctic Cat common stock at a price of $18.50 per share
* Textron Inc says board of directors approved a new authorization for repurchase of up to 25 million shares
* Textron Inc - Cash transaction valued at approximately $247 million, plus assumption of existing debt
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.93, revenue view $14.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Textron - For 2017, sees net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations of manufacturing group between $1,035 million and $1,135 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
