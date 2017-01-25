PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 RPC Inc :
* RPC Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.10
* Q4 revenue $221 million versus I/B/E/S view $210 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* RPC Inc - average U.S. Domestic rig count during Q4 of 2016 was 589, a decrease of 21.8 percent compared to same period in 2015
* RPC Inc - "We continue to project minimal capital expenditures during near term" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.