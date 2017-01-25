Jan 25 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc :

* Universal Stainless reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 sales $34.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $38 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.22

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Universal stainless & alloy products inc - quarter-end backlog of $43.8 million increases 14.5% from Q4 of 2015

* Universal stainless & alloy products inc - backlog (before surcharges) at December 31, 2016 was $43.8 million, up 11.2% from $39.4 million at end of 2016 Q3

* Universal stainless & alloy - "see improving trends in bookings ,backlog coupled with more favorable domestic specialty steel demand outlook going forward"