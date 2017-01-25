PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Unifi Inc
* Unifi Inc we now expect fiscal 2017 results to be broadly consistent with fiscal 2016
* Unifi announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 sales $155.2 million versus $156.3 million
* Unifi Inc in short-term, expect margin pressure in international segment due to increased import tariffs on raw materials for brazilian operations
* Unifi Inc - in short-term, expect domestic market conditions to remain difficult
* Unifi Inc qtrly net income attributable to Unifi, Inc. Per common share $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.