Jan 25 Brinker International Inc :
* Brinker International reports second quarter results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.69
* Q2 revenue $771 million versus I/B/E/S view $786.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.05 to $3.15 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.71 excluding items
* Brinker International Inc qtrly chili's company-owned comparable restaurant sales in Q2 of fiscal 2017 decreased 3.3 percent
* Brinker International Inc - "we are not satisfied with our Q2 results"
* Brinker International Inc - qtrly Maggiano's comparable restaurant sales in Q2 of fiscal 2017 decreased 0.8 percent
* Fy 2017 comparable restaurant sales are now estimated to be down 1.5 to 2.0 percent
* Brinker International Inc qtrly total revenue $748.7 million versus $765.7 million
* Says FY 2017 total revenues are now estimated to decrease approximately 2.0 to 2.5 percent on a gaap basis
* Brinker International Inc - overall performance in Q2 was hurt by a much weaker-than-expected casual dining category
* Brinker International - FY 2017 restaurant operating margin is now estimated to be down approximately 90 basis points year-over-year on a 52 week basis
* Brinker International - have reorganized chili's restaurant operations team and certain positions at restaurant support center to streamline staffing
* Brinker International Inc - reducing full-year adjusted eps guidance primarily to reflect lower category sales than originally planned
* Brinker International -anticipate reorganization will result in pre-tax savings of over $5 million in fiscal 2017 and about $12 million on an annualized basis
* Brinker International says estimate reorganization of chili's will result in severance and other separation related charges of approximately $6.0 million
* Severance and other separation related charges will be recorded in Q3 of fiscal 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
