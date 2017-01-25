Jan 25 Trinidad Drilling Ltd

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd commences tender offer for any and all of the aggregate principal amount of its 7 7/8 pct senior notes due 2019

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - as of January 24, 2017, US$450 million aggregate principal amount of notes were outstanding

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd- tender offer will expire at 9:00 a.m., New York City time, on February 8, 2017