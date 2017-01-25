Jan 25 Meredith Corp

* Meredith delivers record fiscal 2017 2nd quarter and 1st half results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.58

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $0.75 to $0.80

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.30 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.50 to $3.80 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.78 to $4.08 including items

* Meredith- expects fiscal 2017 q3 eps to range from $0.75 to $0.80,with total revenues for each of local, national media groups flat to down slightly

* Meredith Corp expect fiscal 2017 full-year earnings per share to range from $3.50 to $3.80

* Meredith Corp - in quarter, total advertising revenues increased 27 percent, driven by strong political and digital advertising performance

* Meredith Corp sees q3 total revenues for each of its local and national media groups flat to down slightly

* Meredith - in quarter, political spending was "particularly robust" in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Phoenix,Kansas city markets, due to very competitive "down-ballot" races

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

