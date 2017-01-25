PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories
* Abbott reports fourth-quarter 2016 results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 to $0.44 from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.50 from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.19 to $0.21 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.92 to $1.02 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $5.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.38 billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 from continuing operations excluding items
* Abbott Laboratories qtrly total pediatric sales $977 million versus $1,034 million
* Abbott Laboratories qtrly total nutrition sales $1,733 million versus. $1,800 million last year
* Abbott Laboratories qtrly total diagnostics sales $1,256 million versus $1,220 million last year
* Abbott Laboratories qtrly total vascular sales $721 million, up 0.6 percent on an operational basis
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $5.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Abbott Laboratories - Abbott forecasts net specified items for full year 2017 of approximately $1.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
