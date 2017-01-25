PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Beigene Ltd
* Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 in Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia
* Beigene Ltd - approximately 170 patients are expected to be enrolled at clinical sites in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.