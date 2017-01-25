PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Illinois Tool Works Inc
* Illinois Tool Works Inc - reaffirming its 2017 full-year performance expectations
* ITW reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.45
* Q4 revenue $13.6 billion
* Q4 revenue view $3.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $1.39 to $1.49
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.00 to $6.20
* Q4 earnings per share $1.39 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $3.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.14, revenue view $13.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.