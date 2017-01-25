Jan 25 Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals and MD Anderson Initiate new phase two clinical trial of VAL-083 for mgmt-unmethylated recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (gbm)

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals - Plans to advance VAL-083 into a pivotal randomized multi-center phase III clinical trial for treatment of bevacizumab - failed GBM

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals - Also plans to advance into separate international phase II trial for newly diagnosed GBM patients with an unmethylated mgmt promoter