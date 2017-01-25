PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
Jan 25 Mosaic Capital Corp
Mosaic Capital Corporation executes new banking agreement with ATB Corporate Financial Services for $35 million credit facility
* Mosaic Capital says executed a new credit agreement with Atb Corporate Financial Services which provides for a $35 million credit facility to Mosaic
* Mosaic Capital Corp - facility is for a 3-year term, bearing interest at rates ranging from prime plus 0.50 pct - 1.50 pct
* $35 million credit facility replaces Mosaic's $25 million facility with ATB that has been in place since 2014
* Mosaic Capital - facility is secured by, among other things, general security agreement, assignment of securities that co holds in certain units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
