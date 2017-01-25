Jan 25 Mosaic Capital Corp

* Mosaic Capital Corporation executes new banking agreement with ATB Corporate Financial Services for $35 million credit facility

* Mosaic Capital Corp - facility is for a 3-year term, bearing interest at rates ranging from prime plus 0.50 pct - 1.50 pct

* $35 million credit facility replaces Mosaic's $25 million facility with ATB that has been in place since 2014

* Mosaic Capital - facility is secured by, among other things, general security agreement, assignment of securities that co holds in certain units