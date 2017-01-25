BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* Goodman Networks Incorporated announces entry into restructuring support agreement
* Goodman Networks - On Jan 24, co and units entered into a restructuring support agreement with holders of co's 12.125% senior secured notes due 2018
* Goodman Networks-Company intends to file its prepackaged Chapter 11 cases in february and hopes to emerge by end of April
* Goodman Networks- Proposed transaction will reduce co's long term debt by approximately $212.5 million through an exchange of notes for cash paydown
* Goodman Networks- Will continue to operate business as usual in all respects and Chapter 11 filing is not expected to have an impact on co's operations
* Goodman Networks - Restructuring will be implemented through prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Northern District of Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION