PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Nielsen Holdings Plc
* Nielsen signs multi-year agreement with Entravision Communications Corporation for all local TV markets
* Nielsen will provide tv measurement services to all of Entravision's 56 televisions stations
* Nielsen Holdings Plc - under new agreement entravision will continue to have access to Nielsen's market-leading local TV measurement data and services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.