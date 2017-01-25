Jan 25 Milacron Holdings Corp :

* MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP ANNOUNCES ALLOCATION OF TERM LOAN FACILITY

* ITS UNIT RECEIVED NOTICE THAT ITS NEW $947.0 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY WITH MATURITY OF SEPT. 28, 2023 HAS BEEN ALLOCATED TO LENDERS

* PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, TOGETHER WITH CASH ON HAND, TO BE USED TO REPAY CO'S EXISTING $482.0 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY. AMONG OTHERS

* EXPECTS NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY TO BE PRICED AT 99.625% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF LIBOR PLUS 3.00% PER ANNUM