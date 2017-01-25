PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Aurora Cannabis Inc
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500
* Aurora Cannabis Inc- entered into an amending agreement to increase size of its previously announced private placement offering
* Aurora Cannabis - underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 26.67 million units of company at price of $2.25 per unit
* Aurora Cannabis Inc- net proceeds from offering will be used towards co's planned facility expansion among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.