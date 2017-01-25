PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
Jan 25 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc -
* Vertex reports full-year and fourth-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Reiterates 2017 financial guidance for orkambi product revenues of $1.1 to $1.3 billion and kalydeco product revenues of $690 to $710 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company also reiterated guidance for its 2017 combined non-gaap research and development and SG&A expenses
* Net product revenues from orkambi were $979.6 million compared to $350.7 million for 2015
* Net product revenues from kalydeco were $703.4 million compared to $631.7 million for 2015
* Expects that its 2017 combined gaap research and development and SG&A expenses will be in range of $1.55 to $1.70 billion
* Qtrly total revenues $458.7 million $417.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
