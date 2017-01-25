PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 ServiceNow Inc -
* ServiceNow reports financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Q4 loss per share $0.20
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 31 to 33 percent
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 33 to 34 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for q1 of 2017 expect subscription revenues between $366 and $370 million
* Says for q1 of 2017 expect professional services and other revenues between $40 and $41 million
* Says for q1 of 2017 expect total revenues between $406 and $411 million
* Says for q1 of 2017 expect subscription billings between $443 and $447 million
* Sees for full year 2017 subscription revenues between $1,635 and $1,655 million
* Sees for full year 2017 expect total revenues between $1,820 and $1,850 million
* Q1 revenue view $402.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.