BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 Blue Hills Bancorp Inc
* Reports fourth quarter and annual earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.17
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Blue hills bancorp inc - net interest and dividend income was $16.0 million in q4 of 2016, up $1.5 million, or 10%, from $14.5 million in q3 of 2016
* Blue hills bancorp inc says increase to its quarterly dividend to $0.05 from $0.03 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct