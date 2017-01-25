Jan 25 Cascade Bancorp

* Cascade Bancorp reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings per share of $0.08 driven by robust revenue and loan growth

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08

* Cascade Bancorp says return on average assets and return on average tangible assets in q4 were 0.75% and 0.78%, respectively

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.095