Jan 25 Mgc Diagnostics Corp

* MGC Diagnostics Corporation reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 loss per share $0.94

* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $11.5 million

* Says sales backlog was $1.5 million at end of quarter, compared to $2.6 million at end of fiscal 2015 q4

* Mgc diagnostics-non-cash charges incurred during quarter come from internal review of current, expected future financial results of underperforming assets