PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Citrix Systems Inc :
* Citrix reports fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.61
* Q4 earnings per share $1.26
* Q4 revenue $908 million versus i/b/e/s view $900.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.93 to $0.95 excluding items
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.60 to $4.65 excluding items
* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.02 to $0.03
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.49 to $2.74
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $655 million to $665 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $900.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $848.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.60, revenue view $3.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.