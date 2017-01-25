Jan 25 Sl Green Realty Corp :

* Sl Green Realty Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 eps of $0.44 and $2.34 per share; and FFO of $1.43 and $8.29 per share

* Combined same-store cash NOI increased 6.0 pct for full year as compared to prior year

* Q4 FFO per share $1.43

* Sl Green Realty Corp says same-store occupancy for company's manhattan portfolio was 97.1pct at Dec. 31, 2016

* Sl green realty -same-store cash noi on a combined basis increased by 5.5 pct to $185.3 million for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016 as compared to same period in 2015