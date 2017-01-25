Jan 25 FCB Financial Holdings Inc :

* FCB Financial Holdings Inc surpasses $9 billion in assets and reports record fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* FCB Financial Holdings Inc - net interest income totaled $71.1 million in Q4 of 2016, an increase of 6 pct from $67.3 million in Q3 of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.64

* Q4 core earnings per share $0.62

* FCB Financial Holdings Inc - net interest margin for Q4 of 2016 was 3.41pct, a decrease of 3 basis points from Q3 of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: